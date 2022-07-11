‘Jojo Rabbit’ trends as fans come to the defense of Taika Waititi

Fans were mixed when it came to Thor: Love and Thunder for different reasons, despite its success at the box office. But just because one of Taika Waititi‘s films didn’t perform as well doesn’t discount the other art he’s created. Now, fans of Waititi are on the defensive after MCU fans have started arguing that he should never touch another MCU film ever again.

It all started on Twitter when @ChaplainofC posted a photo of Waititi with the caption “never let this man near another MCU project ever again”.

Never let this man near another MCU project ever again. pic.twitter.com/Cp2t00KIYT — ChaplainofCheeks (@ChaplainofC) July 10, 2022

Others piled on to this, saying that they don’t want to see Waititi work on any other Thor movies and that his success in Thor: Ragnarok was essentially a fluke.

Taika Waititi needs to stay away from Thor. Ragnarok was fresh but it’s not a long term vision for the character. Thor is just an absolute joke now — Aniq (@aniqrahman) July 10, 2022

Waititi fans called out these Twitter users by reminding them that Waititi has worked on other successful projects such as Jojo Rabbit and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

All these complains about Taika as a director shows me that y'all only watch CBMs.



Bro missed once and you guys are going crazy.



Jojo Rabbit, Boy, Hunt for The Wilder people are all great films. https://t.co/AD791vHTQU — cheezyvIRL (@Lucifer_Shill) July 10, 2022

Taika Waititi made one film that isn’t even bad and Twitter just completely turned on him despite all of the masterpieces he’s made before pic.twitter.com/dbJSLsbLDO — Sam Wilson is Captain America (@EddieMunson666_) July 10, 2022

I feel like a lot of the Taika hate is forced like please go watch Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople,What we do in the shadows and JoJo Rabbit — ✨Abby✨(missing vertigo era) (@Queener_Weener) July 10, 2022

And due to fans mentioning Jojo Rabbit on social media, it revived an old discussion about whether or not this film was a “Nazi-apologist” film, with fans pointing out that Waititi played Hitler in the movie. Did anyone watch the film? It’s about a young boy who was a Hitler fanboy but slowly changed his ways. Also… Waititi is Jewish. Needless to say, fans got defensive about this as well.

If you think Jojo Rabbit is a Nazi apology film, that's on you & there is something genuinely wrong with you. — 🔞Ed Teach Kin🔞|pfp:Elliot's Friend Maker picrew (@fandomnerdflynn) July 10, 2022

Tell me you've never watched JoJo Rabbit without telling me you've never watched JoJo Rabbit https://t.co/hGZUzngzsS — Punished FemPol (Lio de Galon) (@LioStanAccount) July 9, 2022

The whole point of Jojo Rabbit is the imaginary friend represents the child's indoctrination into the hateful rhetoric. So at the start of the film he's fun playful and welcoming. https://t.co/mgcEgdu5Jq — 💖💜💙 Robin 💖💜💙 (@dredpiraterobn) July 9, 2022

While there may be people who did not enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, the film has already earned more than $300 million worldwide at the box office. And sure, it may not be as amazing as Thor: Ragnarok, but at least some fans still appreciated the effort he has put into the film.

