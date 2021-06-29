Lovecraft Country Star Says He’d Love To Play Edward Scissorhands

Having won widespread praise for his performances in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors is set to take his career to new heights over the coming years as he continues to establish himself as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising talents.

The 31 year-old is currently gearing up to shoot Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as comic book villain Kang the Conqueror, and recently signed on to trade gloves with Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. He’s also got star studded Netflix Western The Harder They Fall coming in November, and recently finished work on action-packed war drama Devotion.

However, in a recent interview when he was asked to name any role he’d want to take a crack at, Majors gave a somewhat surprising answer by revealing he’s love to step into Johnny Depp’s shoes and play Edward Scissorhands. In addition to that, he also said he’d be keen on the idea of strapping on a motion capture leotard to play an animal or a dinosaur, as well as signaling his interest in doing an evolutionary biopic of how homo sapiens became modern humans, so you certainly can’t fault his ambition.

A Super Bowl ad starring Timothee Chalamet as Edward’s son Edgar led to several rumors making the rounds that it could be used as the potential jumping-off point for a direct sequel to Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 original, but that trail quickly went cold. Majors is a fantastic actor that’s on the path towards much bigger and better things, so if he gains enough clout in the industry then maybe one day he’ll be able to realize his Edward Scissorhands dream.