Jonathan Majors opens up on the responsibility that comes with being the MCU’s big bad

Kang the Conqueror‘s long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut is fast approaching as fans bite their nails in anticipation (and palpable terror) for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to hit theaters. Everyone’s well aware that Kang won’t be meeting his end once events have concluded, but whether he’s going to make his presence known by turning Ant-Man into a stain on his boot remains to be seen.

Kang’s awesome power can perhaps only be matched by the talent that actor Jonathan Majors will be wielding the mantle with. The Devotion star had an iron grip on our attention whenever he was onscreen in Loki, where he portrayed Kang variant He Who Remains in the final episode of the first season, so we can only imagine the sort of respect he’s going to demand with a character of such killer instinct.

Majors hasn’t been shy about how much he’s been relishing the role, despite (or perhaps because of) the expectations that come with playing an MCU villain looking to overtake Thanos’ threat level, all while boasting a fraction of the facial CGI. In an interview with Collider, the actor compared acting in a Marvel film to acting on the stage, noting how a guaranteed audience makes for both an enormous responsibility and the perfect motivator.

“You do a play, you have no idea if someone’s coming to that show, you worked your ass off, [but] you have no idea. With the MCU, and with Kang, there is such a beautiful sensation knowing that the work that myself and my collaborators do is going to reach people. That responsibility is something I honor and something I really take on.”

Whether Kang ushers in the meat of the Multiverse Saga with the death of Scott Lang or not, we have no doubt that Majors is going absolutely slaughter the role in Quantumania, and quite possibly go down in history as an MCU great, perhaps even to the degree of Robert Downey Jr. himself.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases to theaters on Feb. 17.