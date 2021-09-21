Jordana Brewster Still Wants To Make An All-Female Fast And Furious Movie

Fast & Furious Actor Jordana Brewster said she would love to be part of an all-female entry in the franchise, which is still running strong 20 years after the first film made its debut in 2001. In a recent interview with Screen Rant discussing the adrenaline-fuelled series, she said:

I would love to see that. I think it’d be a waste not to because there’s so much talent there with Mia and Letty, and I mean, Nathalie and Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. If we could get everyone in one, that would be so awesome. So, yeah.

In 2019, Vin Diesel said on Instagram that he had heard a pitch for a female-led spinoff for and announced that three writers, Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, would pen the script, welcoming them to the “Fast Family.”

Since then, news about the potential spinoff has been scarce, but Brewster’s comments suggest there is still plenty of interest among the cast in bringing the project to life, and there are certainly plenty of women who have appeared throughout the franchise from Gal Gadot to Michelle Rodriguez who could make for a star-studded adventure.

Even with little news on this particular spinoff, however, fans of the franchise still have plenty to be excited about, with two more entries in the main Fast & Furious series set to film back to back starting next year and a sequel to the franchise’s other spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, currently in the works.

