The Crew Is Back In Action In New: Jumanji: The Next Level Photos

In 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle roared into the box office like a hurricane, becoming both a critical and commercial success (grossing just under $1 billion worldwide). Two years later, its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, is looking to kick the action up a notch this December, sending our beloved video game characters into a vaster arena.

This week, just about two months before the film’s release, Total Film unveiled a couple of brand new photos from Jake Kasdan’s highly-anticipated sequel (threequel if you count the 1995 classic, which I don’t). In them, we see the crew bundled up for the much colder climate that they’ll be taking on in the movie.

But they also give us our first look at a popular returning character, as well as introduce us to a brand new one. The veteran is Nick Jonas’ Seaplane McDonough, who, in the first film, was played by a young man who was stuck in the game for years. And the new character, whose exact role isn’t known at this time, comes in the form of Aquafina.

You can check out the badass crew for yourself down below:

Though these photos were surely taken months ago, they certainly call for a sigh of relief. Early last month, one of the film’s many stars, Kevin Hart, was involved in a horrific car crash in Hollywood. For a while, we didn’t know what direction his career would be heading, given that the 40-year-old comedian had suffered extensive back injuries.

Thankfully, Hart is doing just fine and is now ready to get back to work. His next appearance on the big screen will, of course, be in Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. Be sure to check it out when it roars into theaters on December 13th.