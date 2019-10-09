Kevin Hart Ready To Return To Work After Car Crash

Following Kevin Hart‘s scary car crash last month, it was uncertain when he’d be able to return to work. His recovery seems to be moving faster than expected, though, and now the comedian is already getting ready to rejoin the industry by teaming up with his fellow cast members for the marketing campaign of the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

The 40-year-old actor has reportedly been given the green light by his doctor to do some field work before the December premiere and from what we understand, Hart has been moving around while working with members of the cast, including his good friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

Of course, the Rock has been by his pal’s side since day one. The action star even left his honeymoon early to see if his frequent co-star was going to be okay. In the weeks since, Johnson has thankfully been able to joke around about everything, which is a really good sign that everything’s going to be all right.

It’s amazing to see Hart healing so quickly given how bad things looked in the beginning. The funnyman was lucky to survive the accident in September that left him with severe spinal fractures. He underwent emergency back surgery and has since been in the midst of extensive physical therapy to help him get back into the swing of every day life. He’s already walking and talking again and is expected to make a full recovery.

Unfortunately, Kevin Hart‘s still going to have to deal with the negative fallout from the incident, but all that matters right now is that he’s on his way back to being the short-statured comedian we all love.