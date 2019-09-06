Future Kevin Hart Projects Now In Limbo As He Begins His Recovery

Kevin Hart‘s scary car accident over the weekend has a lot of people worried. While the star’s health is obviously first and foremost, studios must also consider the long-term ramifications of his ongoing recovery. For example, the extensive physical therapy he’ll have to endure on his way to a full recovery is expected to throw a lot of his upcoming projects into limbo. This isn’t the case for Jumanji: The Next Level, though.

From what we understand, Hart’s completely finished working on his next two movies, which includes the aforementioned sequel. The follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle wrapped in May and it sounds like the comedian has already concluded any reshoots necessary for the December premiere.

The actor has also done all the work needed to complete his new film Fatherhood. The flick’s expected to be released in April of 2020 and tells the story of a single dad who tries to raise a new baby girl following the death of his wife. The movie is adapted from the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin and features an all-star cast that also boasts Anthony Carrigan, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise and Paul Reiser.

Aside from those two pics, it’s unknown what’s on the horizon for the rest of Hart’s planned projects. My Own Worst Enemy, for instance, is currently in pre-production and was supposed to begin shooting relatively soon. The action-comedy revolves around the 40-year-old portraying a secret agent, meaning that he’ll have to take part in some very physical scenes. Given the extreme pain he’s in right now, it’s unlikely that he’ll be ready to take on the part when it comes time to film.

The studio could decide to delay the movie, replace Hart with someone else or scrap the idea entirely. It remains to be seen what executives end up doing, but the same goes for planned features like Ride Along 3, the reboot of The Great Outdoors, and a live-action Monopoly film. The comedian is additionally set to produce two out of those three, as well as the upcoming Lil Dicky TV series on FX.

For now, all anyone can do is root for Kevin Hart to get better. While everyone wants to see the notorious funnyman return to health, the studios attached to his upcoming projects have even more of a vested financial interest in his recovery.