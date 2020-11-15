Justice League BTS Photo Shows Off Gal Gadot And The Batmobile

Tuesday marks the third anniversary of Justice League arriving in theaters, but it would be safe to assume that not a huge number of fans will be revisiting the movie, especially when a lot of them destroyed their copies of the Blu-ray once the Snyder Cut was finally made a reality after a relentless two and a half year campaign eventually yielded exactly the result it was after.

The fanbase will have to bide their time, though, until the new version of the DCEU’s all-star epic arrives exclusively on HBO Max in 2021 to get their next fix of Justice League, with Joss Whedon’s work on the film now consigned to the history books. Snyder has been busy putting the project together for months, of course, but despite gathering several key returning cast members and a couple of new ones for additional filming, the director’s admitted that he’s only shot four or five minutes’ worth of fresh footage.

One person that’s been involved in all three attempts at Justice League since the very beginning is cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who’s revealed in the past that he wasn’t the biggest fan of the first wave of reshoots. But to keep fans’ excitement high for Snyder’s upcoming take, he’s now revealed a new behind the scenes image that shows Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince standing in front of the Batmbobile, which you can check out below.

The image is from the original Justice League shoot, but with another trailer for the Snyder Cut arriving to coincide with the third anniversary next week, we’ll be getting a much better look at how the new and improved superhero blockbuster is shaping up quite soon. In fact, all we need now is for HBO Max to confirm an official release date for the first chapter in the four-hour miniseries.