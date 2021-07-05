The Justice League Will Reportedly Travel Into Space If SnyderVerse Is Restored

Thanks almost entirely to Zack Snyder himself, the plots of his planned Justice League sequels are now largely a matter of public record, even if the chances of Warner Bros. giving the green light remains slimmer than ever.

We’d be getting an extended sequence set in the Knightmare timeline where the ragtag crew of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Amber Heard’s Mera, Jared Leto’s Joker, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg operate deep within enemy territory, all while trying to avoid Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman.

On top of that, Snyder revealed that his trilogy would be epic fantasy comparable to The Lord of the Rings, culminating in an epic battle between the armies of men, the forces of Atlantis, the Amazons of Themiscyra and the Green Lantern Corps, who would be pitted against Darkseid and his minions, with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor of all people detonating a nuclear weapon to save the day.

It sounds big, bold and very expensive, but insider Daniel Richtman is now touting an intergalactic trip for the Justice League after claiming that the team will head into outer space to Darkseid’s homeworld, which is of course dependent on the remote possibility of the SnyderVerse being restored. Given what we’ve heard from Snyder so far, heading beyond the stars was hardly out of the equation, especially when Darkseid has made it his business to enslave as many worlds as possible.

Sadly, unless the studio reneges on their current desire to move away from the SnyderVerse, it isn’t something we can expect to see happen unless the longstanding rumors of a boardroom overhaul come true following the finalization of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.