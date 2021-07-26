Kang The Conqueror Will Reportedly Be Played By Multiple Actors

The rules of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been changed forever by the Loki Season 1 finale, which brought the multiverse crashing into the franchise’s past, present and future, with huge implications and reverberations set to be felt all across Phase Four on both the big screen and Disney Plus.

Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is officially the MCU’s next Thanos-level threat, but the time traveling warlord is an entirely different proposition to Thanos. Whereas the Mad Titan was hellbent on gathering the Infinity Stones to bring his own twisted sense of balance to the universe, He Who Remains already teased that there are countless versions of him on the way, and they seek nothing more than death and destruction.

Multiple iterations of the same big bad showing up all across an infinite number of timelines opens itself up to a huge array of storytelling possibilities, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale – that Kang could end up being played by a number of different actors.

Of course, that shouldn’t come as much surprise given the precedent set by Loki. Tom Hiddleston played a couple of tricksters, but we also saw Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei and a CGI alligator as other variants, so by no means should we be expecting every version of Kang to take the form of Jonathan Majors.

It would be an even more unique hook for an ambitious slate of projects to have the principal antagonist be completely different each time we see him in both personality and appearance, reinforcing the dangerous unpredictability that Kang the Conqueror is set to bring to the table.