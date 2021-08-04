Kang Will Reportedly Visit The Events Of Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame

An all-powerful being with the ability to manipulate the very fabric of time, space and reality is ominous enough as it is, but following the events of the Loki Season 1 finale, it looks as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to be invaded by numerous versions of Kang the Conqueror, with the rogue variants presumably looking to ignite a second multiversal war.

If that’s the direction Marvel Studios are heading in, then there’s only one band of heroes strong enough to stop multiple time traveling warlords capable of cropping up anywhere at any point in history, and that’s of course the Avengers. Kevin Feige admitted that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be assembled once more, just not for a while, but Kang is clearly going to take a lot of effort and manpower to subdue.

He’ll obviously be aware of that, too, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in development long before it was confirmed – that Kang could visit the MCU’s reality around the time of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to make sure that they don’t end up winning the battle against Thanos.

On one hand, revisiting a previous movie that already revisited a handful of MCU films in itself feels a bit like overkill, but from a storytelling perspective it would make some degree of sense. If Kang‘s plan is to ensure his universal takeover goes off without a hitch, he’d find it a lot easier if 50% of all living creatures weren’t around to try and prevent it from happening, but that would still foreshadow a potential showdown with the Mad Titan.