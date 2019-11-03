Keanu Reeves has taken part in a fair share of action flicks over his career. From the time-traveling comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure to the stark John Wick franchise, he’s portrayed a whole handful of adventurous roles.

In the 2005 supernatural flick Constantine though, Reeves played the titular hero, whose origins are rooted in DC Comics. However, the Hollywood retelling of the Hellblazer’s story was not appreciated by a lot of fans, who’d wished the movie was more accurate to the source material.

Surprisingly, then, in a recent, history-making DC comic, The Sandman Universe Presents Hellblazer #1, Constantine finds himself practically at the consummation of the world. A chance is offered to him to go back to a former variant of his universe though, and this is an opportunity which he takes.

As ScreenRant explains:

John is shown effectively at the end of the world, ravaged by a magical war, and given the chance to return to a version of his life (and world) still intact. John agrees, and as the magic is triggered, he’s instructed to be “the best version of you.”

Upon accepting it, the hero’s transported into a dimension where he confronts a host of his previous incarnations from multiple timelines. One of these finely-illustrated forms is unmistakably that of a youthful Keanu Reeves who, like many of the faces, sports an iconic toothpick protruding from his teeth.

The inclusion of Reeves’ Constantine is the handiwork of comic writer Simon “Si” Spurrier and artist Marcio Takara and solidifies the storyline of the 2005 film as DC canon. According to this comic, the movie merely represents one of Constantine’s alternate timelines and secures a place for Reeves’ version of the hero in canon.

Of course, there’s been a good deal of Internet discourse lately regarding a sequel to Constantine. In an interview with Variety, Keanu even stated that he’d be open to reprising the part in a potential follow-up and went so far as to say Constantine was among his top roles that he’d be interested in revisiting. And while there’s been no official word from Warner Bros. on another feature film just yet, we’ll definitely be keeping our fingers crossed for one.