Keanu Reeves Reportedly Passed On Kraven The Hunter Months Ago

In a lot of cases, it can often take weeks or even months for news to filter down from the upper echelons of Hollywood to us mere mortals, and that appears to have been the case with this week’s story that Keanu Reeves had been offered a role in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ Kraven the Hunter.

Usually, the idea of one of the most universally popular and beloved actors on the planet being under consideration to tackle a major part in a comic book blockbuster would have been unanimously well received, but a lot of fans seemed to be in agreement that Reeves was the wrong fit for the big game hunter. In fact, Karl Urban even found himself trending briefly after being put forward as an alternate and arguably superior choice.

It would appear as though Marvel, DC and Sony are all trying to woo the action legend in an effort to get him on board their respective shared mythologies, but the latest information is claiming that the John Wick star actually turned down Kraven the Hunter months ago. The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler revealed the information on social media, which you can check out below.

Just sharing what I was told, all this means is that The Illuminerdi was 100% accurate in their report that he was offered the role. https://t.co/EG1T3QLQNI — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) February 11, 2021

That means the initial story would have technically been correct in that the studio had reached out to gauge his interest, but it’s taken a long time for the information to trickle down given that he’s reportedly long since turned down Sony’s advances. Which is perfectly fine.

After all, as much as we’d love to see Keanu Reeves finally suit up in a superhero epic, Kraven the Hunter didn’t feel like the right fit for his established screen persona. Luckily, then, those Ghost Rider rumors aren’t going away.