WB Wants Keanu Reeves To Return As Constantine In The DCEU

Keanu Reeves is once again one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4 behind him and Bill and Ted 3 and The Matrix 4 on the way. The natural next step would be to do a superhero movie, then. Fans have pitched him as practically every character under the sun, from Marvel’s Adam Warlock to Wolverine, but we’re hearing that there could be a chance of him reprising the DC role that he last played nearly 15 years ago: Constantine.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us that Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and that Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3, both of which have since been confirmed – that Warner Bros. really want Reeves in the DCEU and are considering bringing him back as the Hellblazer. As we’ve previously reported, he’s also linked to a rebooted Deathstroke, while he could end up appearing in Ava DuVernay’s New Gods as well. Clearly, the studio hasn’t figured out exactly where they want him just yet, but they’re definitely keen to get him involved in the DCEU.

If you’ll recall, back in June we told you that Colin Farrell was WB’s top choice for a new Constantine movie. That’s apparently cooled off though as Farrell isn’t “really into the idea,” so if he ultimately turns it down, and Reeves isn’t hired for either of those other two projects (Deathstroke or New Gods), he just might end up reprising his role as Constantine.

We should stress though that our source says the John Wick star hasn’t been contacted about any of this yet and these are conversations that are just taking place internally at present. As such, don’t be surprised if Reeves denies it publicly at some point.

While it might seem odd for WB to be interested in getting Keanu back as Constantine, as he’s not the most comic-accurate pick for the character, it could actually be a smart idea if it happens. The 2005 movie wasn’t a smash hit, but it performed alright and it’s since become a cult favorite. Plus, now that Keanu’s a bankable star again, you can bet that a belated sequel (or reboot) would rake in the cash. The icing on the cake, of course, is that Reeves has said he’d love to play the role again, too.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of all this. But we certainly wouldn’t have a problem if DC brought the actor back as Constantine. Would you?