Kevin Feige Comments On The Possibility Of A Marvel And DC Crossover

Could we ever see a massive cross-brand crossover event with both Marvel and DC Comics characters on screen together? Speculation has been brewing this summer after director James Gunn suggested that he had discussed the idea with both studios. Sounds exciting to us!

What does Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige think of the idea? “Never say never,” he told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. When offered the chance to elaborate, Feige remained vague. “James [Gunn] is deep in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that will begin filming before the end of this year. Having finished the spectacular The Suicide Squad and selling that movie, he’s well underway of prep on Guardians 3.”

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It sounds like a crossover between Marvel and DC Comics could eventually happen. There was a Marvel vs DC comics miniseries in the 1990s, and individual superhero battles like Batman vs. The Incredible Hulk. But a large budget blockbuster movie will take a lot more work to bring together. Let’s hope the powers that be can make it happen, but let’s not expect anything too soon. “Never say never” is a long way from an intent to make it happen.