Kevin Feige promises another ‘big swing’ with ‘Deadpool 3’

One of the most hotly-anticipated upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Deadpool 3, which is set to be the fifth trilogy film in the franchise, despite being the first entry of Deadpool in the MCU. Confused?

The merc with a mouth will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds reprising the role, but little is known about the film otherwise. It’s been described as a fish-out-of-water film, though that feels like a better description for an Aquaman movie.

Marvel didn’t show off any footage or any new tidbits of information about the film at San Diego Comic-Con. Still, Kevin Feige has given fans plenty of hope with some new comments to the Hollywood Reporter, saying they’re planning to “elevate” for the threequel in the same way they did with Thor: Ragnarok and Infinity War.

“How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War and Ragnarok? It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”

Fans are constantly trying to think of ways Deadpool could get introduced into the new continuity. There was talk of him making an introduction in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside other former Fox characters like Reed Richards and Professor X who did end up in the finished product.

Deadpool 3 doesn’t yet have any release date attached, but considering how much Marvel has been ramping up its output of movies, it’s not inconceivable it’ll be in cinemas before 2025’s Avengers: Secret Wars.