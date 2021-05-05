Kevin Feige Reportedly Wants Ghost Rider To Lean Heavily Into Horror

It’s been eight years since Marvel Studios first reacquired the rights to Ghost Rider from Sony, but apart from the Robbie Reyes iteration of the cult favorite comic book character appearing in the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and seeing his planned Hulu spinoff binned before it could even gather any momentum, there’s been no concrete news on what Kevin Feige and his team have in store for the Spirit of Vengeance.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning, though, and the most recent speculation outlined that Ghost Rider will be rebooted as either a feature film or episodic series, designed to land on one of the big screen, Hulu or Disney Plus, which is pretty much all possible permutations, so it didn’t really clear anything up at all.

New Fan Art Shows How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams and Jaimie Alexander would be returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively, long before either actress was confirmed – that whatever shape Ghost Rider ends up taking, it’ll lean heavier into horror than fans are used to seeing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We couldn’t confirm whether the project will be a movie or a TV show, but with Elizabeth Olsen recently describing the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel as having a horror show vibe and the Blade reboot continuing to bubble away behind the scenes, it’s clear the franchise is keep to dive deeper into the scarier aspects of the mythology, even if both of those projects will be rated PG-13. In any case, Ghost Rider is a supernatural bounty hunter who makes a deal with the Devil, so it’s hardly a concept that can be treated with kid gloves to bring out the best of it.