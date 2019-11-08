Kevin Feige Now Thinking Of Adding Venom Into Future MCU Films

The long-running will they/won’t they between Disney and Sony over the future of Spider-Man was finally brought to an end the other month, much to the delight of Marvel fans everywhere, and while the general terms of the new agreement have already been revealed, we’ve still got a ton of questions about what this means for the franchise going forward.

Sure, we know that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will keep swinging around the MCU for a while yet, but how he’ll factor into Sony’s own Marvel universe is still a bit hazy. In all likelihood, Venom 2 or perhaps Venom 3 will see Spider-Man and Eddie Brock go head-to-head, but could Tom Hardy’s character go the other way and show up in an MCU movie one day?

It seems so, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Black Knight was coming to the MCU and who revealed the Endgame re-release post-credits scene well before it hit theaters – have informed us that Kevin Feige is now thinking of adding Venom into some MCU films. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but apparently the producer is more open to the idea than he was before and it’s likely that in the next few years, Tom Hardy will turn up in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’s not exactly like Marvel has to bring any of Sony’s comic book characters into the MCU, as they’re doing just fine without the likes of Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, etc. But that being said, it’s easy to see why at least Eddie Brock could make the jump, given the popularity he’s experiencing right now thanks to the success of his first solo outing. Not to mention that this comes to us from the same sources who told us a Thunderbolts project was in development, which MCU Cosmic just confirmed this week, so we have no reason to doubt it.

And besides, the more cross-pollination between the MCU and SUMC the easier it’ll be to keep Spider-Man around and sustain the current partnership. So really, it’d be a win-win for everyone and once we hear more about where Venom could turn up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ll be sure to let you know.