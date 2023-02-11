Kevin Feige will never be allowed to forget his single most embarrassing MCU failure by far

As the most successful producer in the history of Hollywood that’s overseen the most lucrative film and television franchise that there’s ever been, nobody would mind if Kevin Feige missed the mark every now and again.

However, the fact that only one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 30 feature-length installments has fallen below the Fresh threshold on Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to the saga’s consistency, never mind the fact that not a single one of them has bombed at the box office.

Marvel Studios

And yet, we wonder if the company’s chief creative officer ever sits in his office and rues what happened to Inhumans, the one-time big screen blockbuster that was instead snatched away by the dreaded Ike Perlmutter and transformed into the single worst-reviewed project of the entire Marvel Studios era.

The cosmic caper remains the one and only MCU film to have been announced and given a release date that never got made, a sore point that Redditors are more than happy to bring up once more. Instead, we ended up with the atrocious eight-episode series that found itself panned by critics and canceled before it had even finished airing, smothering embarrassment on top of embarrassment.

If Feige retains a soft spot for the intergalactic adventurers, then maybe one day he’ll bring them back to the big screen. Then again, Anson Mount’s fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fueled the conspiracy theories that he actually hates the team, so maybe it isn’t ever going to happen.