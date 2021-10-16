Kevin Smith Comments On Will Poulter Playing Adam Warlock

Ever since the announcement of actor Will Poulter as the Marvel favorite character Adam Warlock for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans on the internet have been fairly overjoyed at the development.

As a matter of fact, Marvel actor Clark Gregg, who plays Agent Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even seemed to be thrilled at the decision.

He’s an unconventional pick to be sure, with many for years having lobbied for Zac Efron to play the role or a similarly heartthrob-ish actor. And we might’ve ended up with something more along those lines, with the report that actors Rege-Jean Page and George MacKay were reportedly on the shortlist for the character.

However, what do veritable comic experts think about the casting choice?

We now have insights into that very question thanks to none other than comedy director and authority on all things nerdy, Kevin Smith.

According to ComicBook, Smith praised the casting choice on his latest FatMan and Beyond Live podcast.

“Will Poulter has striking f-cking looks which I think will look wicked in a costume and stuff like that, make-up, whatever they do. But yeah, strong choice man…I can’t wait. I’m just happy there’s a Guardians 3.”

Smith also remarked he thought Page also “would have been a great choice.”

Poulter has been making a name for himself as a formidable actor for years, with great performances in movies like Midsommar, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and The Maze Runner series.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for theaters on March 5th, 2023.