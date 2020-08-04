The King’s Man Director Is Already Teasing An Extended Cut Of The Movie

Matthew Vaughn may have gotten his start in the industry as the producer of Guy Ritchie’s early crime capers before making the move behind the camera as part of the same genre in Layer Cake, but since adapting Neil Gaiman’s novel Stardust for the big screen in 2007, the filmmaker has exclusively operated in the realm of the comic book movie.

Admittedly, that only stretches to five projects, but after directing Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class, Vaughn has focused his energies on creating a Kingsman cinematic universe. The Secret Service and The Golden Circle did near-identical business at the box office to earn over $825 million combined, though the follow-up had far too much going on and the novelty of the subversive spy caper had well and truly started to wear off by the time the credits rolled on the self-indulgent 141-minute sequel.

With any luck, then, a prequel will add a fresh coat of paint and rejuvenate a franchise that already seemed to be running out of ideas after just two installments, and based on the footage we’ve seen so far, The King’s Man possesses all the ingredients to mark a major return to form. Having originally been scheduled for November of last year, the third entry has since been delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and is now tentatively penciled in for next month, although there’s every chance that could change.

In any case, despite The King’s Man not even having been released yet, Vaughn is already teasing an extended cut of the movie that will include some of the raunchier aspects of the story that he was forced to leave out of the theatrical version.

“I’ve cut so much out of this film that there’s going to be a 40-minute longer version. I’ll do The King’s Man Vaughn Cut’. I’ve got a few really dirty f**king jokes in there.”

Dirty jokes or not, with a third adventure for Taron Egerton’s Eggsy also in the works, there’s a lot of pressure riding on The King’s Man to be a success given that it has the potential to make or break the entire franchise based on the box office numbers alone. And we’ll find out just how well it does when it drops into cinemas on September 18th, 2020.