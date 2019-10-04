Kingsman Director Matthew Vaughn Wants To Direct A Fantastic Four MCU Movie

The ball has begun to roll on a Fantastic Four venture in the MCU. In the few weeks since Kevin Feige subtly teased the possible arrival of the superhero team, rumors and crossed fingers have been flooding the internet, filling in the prospective cast and their roles.

So far, the names of stars like Jonah Hill, Will Smith, Seth Rogen, John Krasinski, and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been mixed around. But now, we have an idea of who could possibly helm the project.

Promoting his new film, The King’s Men, director Matthew Vaughn told ComicBook.com that when the House of Mouse decides to bring Marvel’s First Family into the MCU, that he’d like to lead them.

“Yeah I’ve always loved the idea of doing Fantastic Four as it was originally written,” Vaughn said. “I mean it’s one of my favorite comics and I actually think that Fantastic Four, as a nice piece of IP, is in theory as big as Spider-Man. I think those, the values of Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, I think those are the reason, if you’re a kid, you can imagine being a part of the Fantastic Four family and you can imagine being Peter Parker. So yeah, I think Fan-Four would be the one that would excite me the most.”

While this would be Vaughn’s first work as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed X-Men: First Class for Fox in 2011, he’s no stranger to the company’s products. And he’s also been at the head of several other comic book movies, including the aforementioned Kingsmen series, as well as Kick-Ass.

Unforunately, Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce any plans for the Fantastic Four. But if they do decide to green light the project, would you want Vaughn in the director’s chair? If not, who would you pick? Be sure to drop us a comment down below and share your prospects!