‘Kingsman’ director open to revisiting the Statesman side of the universe

Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and sequel The Golden Circle may have been global box office hits that each earned in excess of $400 million apiece, but there’s a distinctly British flavor to the proceedings.

Of course, that’s to be expected when the first installment was based on a comic book created by a Scotsman and an Englishman, which was then adapted for the big screen by the very British Vaughn and countryfellow Jane Goldman, which then hired an ensemble cast of largely British performers, and shot almost entirely in… you guessed it.

However, Vaughn mixed things up by introducing the Statesman organization in the sequel, opening up the world that little bit more. In an interview with GamesRadar, the filmmaker admitted that he’d be keen to revisit the United States in future Kingsman projects if that’s what the people wanted to see.

“I do love the idea of exploring Statesman and the American side of it. But it’s really up to the public. I mean, if they enjoy it, and want another one then we’ll make one. I don’t want to overdo it. But also there has to be stories worth telling. It might happen, it might not. We’ll see.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Hi-Res Stills 1 of 41

Click to skip















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Vaughn hinted recently that his planned TV series would unfold on the other side of the Atlantic, which would at least differentiate it from Taron Egerton’s Kingsman trilogy and whatever comes next in the aftermath of The King’s Man. Localized spinoffs are an interesting idea in theory but notoriously tricky to pull off in practice, but we’ll give the architect of the mythology the benefit of the doubt for now.