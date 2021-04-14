Kristen Stewart Reportedly In Talks With Disney To Play Snow White

Remember Universal’s Snow White and the Huntsman franchise? The 2012 original was a bonafide hit, thanks to the combined star power of Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron. The 2016 prequel, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, failed to recapture its success, though, leading to the burgeoning fairy tale-verse coming to a premature end. But it’s possible that Stewart could be returning to the role of Snow White all these years later – only with a completely different studio.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that the Twilight actress has been in talks with Disney for an upcoming project and she’s apparently keen to reclaim the character of Snow White. It’s pretty easy to infer, then, that Stewart could be attached to a live-action remake of Disney’s classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It would be a pretty unexpected development if she ended up reprising her part but this time playing a direct update of the legendary Disney animated princess, but we’d certainly be all for seeing it happen.

Neither Stewart nor original director Rupert Sanders returned for Winter’s War because of all the tabloid press interest in their affair following the first film, with much of the discourse portraying the star in a negative light. GFR claims that Stewart is turning to Disney in the hopes of re-establishing the character as hers, then, after she lost out on continuing the role last time under ugly circumstances. Whether the studio shares Stewart’s desire for the actress to be their new Snow White, though, we don’t know.

Back in 2019, it was announced that Disney was moving forward with a live-action Snow White, with The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Marc Webb on board to direct and La La Land’s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul providing the music. There hasn’t been any movement on the project since then, however, as the likes of The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Hercules have taken priority. But could Kristen Stewart be the one to kickstart things? Time will tell.