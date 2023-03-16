Latest DC News: James Gunn finally admits the truth and is Zack Snyder bringing Darkseid back?

DC fans are finally getting the answer to their biggest question about James Gunn (that they already knew the answer to). Also, fans already know who they want to play Wonder Woman if Gal Gadot gets left behind with the rest of the DCEU, and why the heck is Darkseid working for Zack Snyder again?

The cat left the bag already but James Gunn is finally owning Superman: Legacy

Image via DC Comics

Yes, nearly everybody knew it and yes, most of us wanted it, but now everyone finally knows for sure. James Gunn will be helming the DCU’s official relaunch of the Superman franchise, Superman: Legacy as producer and director. The newest reboot of the character will explore the Man of Tomorrow’s heritage, both his native Kryptonian biology and his small town (literally) Kansa upbringing by his adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent.

While the announcement merely confirmed a fact most of the DC fandom was taking for granted at this point, Gunn also revealed a personal emotional element to the project in his confirmation tweet, saying that his brother began weeping when Gunn first revealed the movie’s release date of July 11, 2025. The date is also the birthday of the Gunn’s father who passed away just three years ago.

Gunn revealed in a later tweet that “a bit less than a year ago” he had figured out how to make a Superman movie that would depict “how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

Now all the DC detectives need to figure out is who will play Superman.

Could fans have found a perfect replacement for Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman?

Image via DC Comics

Probably the biggest mystery surrounding the changeover from the former DCEU shared universe (aka The SnyderVerse) to the new shared universe of the James Gunn-helmed DCU is, will Gal Gadot be returning as Wonder Woman? The fates of former Superman and Batman actors Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck have been more or less settled but mum is still the word when it comes to the future of the Justice League’s resident Amazon, played by Gal Gadot since her debut in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Online fans think they may have found the perfect candidate to step into the impressive shoes of the character should Gadot (or the higher-ups at DC) decide she will not continue to play the part. Adria Arjona, who has won both critical and fan acclaim for her role of Bix Caleen in the Star Wars political drama Andor is being put forth as a strong candidate to assume the role of Princess Diana of Themiscyra.

Despite the fact that Arjona had the misfortune of being cast in one of the biggest superhero movies to date, last year’s ill-fated and much-memed-about Morbius, fans have been reacting to the suggestion fairly positively. But while that is practically a groundswell of support in terms of Reddit, the fans will still have to wait and see what ultimately becomes of Gadot, who still has the biggest claim on the character’s starred tiara until she or DC says otherwise.

In a cryptic post, Zack Snyder announces that Darkseid will (kind of) return

Image via Warner Pictures

Zack Snyder may be done at DC but that apparently doesn’t mean he cant avail himself of some of their properties. Fans of DC’s former SnyderVerse are yet again abuzz (to be fair, it doesn’t take much to disturb the hive) over the Justice League director’s latest antics on social media.

The Rebel Moon filmmaker took to Twitter today to post a short 14-second teaser “incoming transmission” message using the voice talents of the Justice League voice actor Ray Porter performing as Darkseid, who he portrayed in Snyder’s director’s cut of the film. Porter exhorted listeners (as Lord Darkseid, naturally) to “save the date” of April 28 to April 30 with no other explanation, setting Snyder’s partisan ablaze, with many no doubt hoping that it would be announced that Netflix had bought Snyder’s former shared universe from DC as hoped for (spoiler: they didn’t and they won’t).

While the tweet could be about plenty of things; after all, the director will be releasing part one of his own home-brewed Space Opera franchise, Rebel Moon this December, the safest bet is that Snyder will soon be announcing a follow-up to 2021’s SnyderCon, a virtual event hosted by the director to raise money for charity. If this is the case, Snyder will likely announce a return to a live in-person format. During 2019’s con at Snyder’s alma mater The Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, attendees could watch the director’s cuts of Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, and Batman v Superman and attend in-person Q&As with Snyder himself.