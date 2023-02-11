The Snyderverse will stay right where it is (on the ground) as far as James Gunn is concerned. Also, one of the greatest Marvel big bads of all time gets goosebumps over one of the new DCU movies, and fans may have figured out the best Lois Lane for the new DCU era.

No Snyderverse for you Netflix! DC CEO James Gunn calls the campaign to get him to lease out the DCEU to Netflix ‘wacky’

Don’t expect to get a success like the Snyder cut. Despite a planned online campaign, fans of the DCEU, aka the Snyderverse, are probably going to have to take the L when it comes to getting their favorite franchise sublet to Netflix. The #sellthesnyderversetonetflix hashtag has done its share of trending on Twitter and apparently has received enough attention that co-CEO Gunn has piped up to cry “Basta!” The Superman: Legacy writer torpedoed the very idea as ludicrous in a tweet calling the whole thing “the wackiest hashtag ever.” He explained that neither Netflix nor Snyder has expressed any interest in the idea, and that Snyder “seems to be happy doing what he’s doing.” The statement may be the ultimate kibosh for the DCEU despite the fact that the franchise may boast some of the staunchest (and sometimes disturbingly overzealous) fandoms around.

Could Vincent D’Onofrio play the ‘Swamp Thing?’ The Kingpin actor seems to like the concept

It’s doubtful Vincent D’Onofrio is looking to jump ship on the verge of his return to full-on canon MCU status, but it looks like he would at least be interested in portraying everyone’s favorite DC plant elemental. The Daredevil actor had an enthusiastic response to Gunn’s Twitter post featuring an image of Swamp Thing rising from the mire. D’Onofrio replied, “Love it!” triggering an entire mudslide of fans thumbs upping the idea of him taking on the role of Swamp Thing and his human consciousness, Alec Holland. It would be curious to see how D’Onofrio would handle the physical demands of the role, but there’s no denying he’d be a highly effective voice actor for the Guardian of the Green if the filmmakers go a CGI-heavy route for the character.

Reddit picks a new Lois Lane, and the internet surprisingly agrees

Could the next Lois Lane come from one of the most notoriously unfaithful comic book adaptations of all time? Redditor u/Blue_Robin_04 thinks she may, putting forth Camila Mendes, who has played poor little rich girl Veronica Lodge on Riverdale since the series debuted in 2017. Mendes will turn 31 in 2025, the expected release date of Superman: Legacy which would put her at just the right age to be a rising young star reporter at the Daily Planet. Although Supes might skew a little younger in the movie, his onscreen Lois has traditionally been older, dating all the way back to Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder in 1978’s Superman: The Movie. With her black hair and slight hint of “mean girl” vibe, Mendes bears a striking resemblance to the Lois Lane of Superman: The Animated Series. DC casting directors, take note!