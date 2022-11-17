Lois Lane lovers are up in arms after Amy Adams confirms everyone’s worst fear
The dreams of DC diehards everywhere came true when Henry Cavill showed up at the end of Black Adam, with the ex-Witcher actor since confirming that he is 100% back on board as Superman. Sadly, Kal-El enthusiasts are now having to deal with their nightmares becoming real as well, as Cavill’s much-loved Man of Steel co-star Amy Adams has admitted something that none of us wanted to hear.
Speaking with Variety at the premiere of her long-awaited Disney sequel Disenchanted, the multi-Oscar nominated actress revealed that she’s over the moon for Cavill’s comeback but could only provide fans with disappointment as she stressed that she’s yet to be extended the same invitation to return as the Daily Planet’s other ace reporter, Lois Lane. As you would expect, the DCU community is up in arms over even the possibility of Superman’s cinematic future not including Adams.
They can’t let Cavill and Adams’ chemistry go to waste.
We need more of what many agree is the most well-written and performed portrayal of Lois on the big screen.
For a lot of Lois lovers, a lack of Adams is a big turn-off for a Man of Steel 2.
Oh, and if anyone’s trying to pit the DC multiverse’s two Loises together, that’s Adams and Superman & Lois‘s star Elizabeth Tulloch, they can stop that right now.
Amy’s not coming back as Lois? Chris Pratt’s about to get another job offer…
Although DC folks seem to be jumping to the worst-case scenario, which is fair enough considering all the knockbacks they’ve had to endure over the years, it’s worth remembering that it’s perfectly understandable that she hasn’t been contacted yet as a new Superman movie isn’t necessarily actively in the works at this stage. So there’s still every chance that the OG DCEU power couple could reunite.