Latest DC News: James Gunn plays rumor Whack-a-Mole and ‘The Rock’ wraps his first project since leaving the DCEU

James Gunn continues to dominate the DC news cycle as the dust settles after DC Studios’ announcement of the “Gods and Monsters” slate for the soon-to-be-born new DC Cinematic Universe. But don’t expect Dwayne Johnson to be sitting by his phone waiting for the phone to ring. He’s definitely moved on.

You can fan-cast all you want, but James Gunn isn’t letting bunk Superman: Legacy casting rumors go unchallenged.

Images via Daniel Knighton/Getty Images/DC Comics

Forget anything you’ve heard. No matter what rumors you may have heard about who’s donning the red cape (or the horn-rimmed glasses) to play Superman/Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman new DCU reboot it’s just not so. At least according to screenwriter (and CEO) James Gunn. Per Gunn’s response to a tweet placing The Tall Girl actor Luke Eisner as the lead contender in the casting process of Superman: Legacy no casting at all has begun yet. So forget what you might hear on the street. At least for the next few weeks anyway.

James Gunn may have rustled some feathers at Warner Bros. Discovery and they didn’t belong to Eagley

Image via DC Films

James Gunn may be second to none at DC Studios, but he’s ultimately still beholden to the studio’s parent organization Warner Bros. Discovery. And rumor has it that some of the corporate brass were none too pleased with Gunn’s customary shoot-from-the-hip method of communication. Gunn hasn’t exactly clammed up when it comes to what he really thinks about Warner’s dealing with Henry Cavill or the previous decade of DCEU films. The Hollywood Reporter recently published a piece claiming that there are more than a few Warner execs running around with “ruffled feathers.”But Gunn doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to spin any of his opinions regarding the DC movies that came before his tenure.

Dwayne Johnson isn’t letting the DC door hit him in the pants on his way out

Image via Warner Bros.

Things looked a lot differently three months ago. Black Adam was poised to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU and it looked somewhat likely that Dwayne Johnson might be a key piece of the future of DC. For better or worse, that didn’t happen. And while The Rock may have enjoyed a small shot of sour grapes before knocking back a tequila, his dance card doesn’t seem to be any emptier, no matter how much his shot at comic book stardom might have failed to manifest. Johnson is hard at work wrapping up Red One, his Christmas-themed actioner due out on Prime for the 2023 holiday season. There’s no discounting that Johnson is a major streaming draw so this effort might soothe the box office punch to the head he endured for one of the last hurrahs of the DCEU.