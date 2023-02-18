Surprising absolutely no one, Evangeline Lilly manages to be controversial and supportive about a potential DC crossover in the same sentence. Also, don’t let it blow your mind but it turns out James Gunn also collects comics in his spare time. And even if he was willing, would Christian Bale becoming the DCU’s Batman even be a good idea?

Did the Wasp full-on launch a shade attack on DC while Gal Gadot’s name was still fresh out of her mouth?

Image via Warner

We personally can’t believe Kelly Clarkson didn’t go in for a deeper dive. During a stop on her press tour for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Evangeline Lily appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the conversation naturally drifted over to comic book movies. Fellow guest Jonathan Daviss, currently starring in Outer Banks and a self-admitted comic book fan, asked Lilly what hero she’d most like to team up with given her choice.

Lilly wowed both Daviss and Clarkson with her crossover desires saying she’d most like to work with Wonder Woman, but she couldn’t resist prefacing her comment with a little saltiness. “I’m normally really down on DC,” said Lilly, historically never shy about controversial opinions. “I’m just gonna be honest here. Like, really down on them.” Ouch. Not exactly greasing the rails there, Hope. Still, at least one other person seems to support her — Gal Gadot herself, who shared the exchange on her own Instagram Story . Maybe James Gunn should give Gal a ring.

Yes, it may be hard to believe, but James Gunn does own a few comics

Richard Harbaugh/ Disneyland Resort / Getty Images / DC Comics

Okay, to be fair, being a comic book fan doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be a great comic book movie director, nor does a complete disinterest in them make you a bad one. Tim Burton, who directed two of the best-regarded Batman movies famously declared that he wasn’t a fan and, well, without mentioning any names, there are quite a few fanboy directors out there who might benefit from reading something else besides comic books. ‘Nuff said.

In any case, it’s still kind of a surprise for anyone to question James Gunn’s fan credentials. Thankfully the Twitter user in question wasn’t trolling just a bit blissfully ignorant. Gunn replied in perfect earnestness that he does indeed own “thousands” of Marvel and DC comics. We are all no doubt relieved.

Should he or shouldn’t he? The case for and against a Christian Bale appearance in The Flash

Image via Warner Bros.

No one can blame Christian Bale if he doesn’t want to perform in a comic book movie in the near future or, indeed, ever again. Bale’s performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder was praised by critics and fans, but both groups felt he was underutilized. And frankly, putting on the Bat Suit again at this point might feel more like a step backward. But with Batmen of days past seemingly crawling out of the woodwork for The Flash, would Bale make the perfect choice for an older, wiser Batman to appear in The Brave and the Bold? Or would it be spectacularly bad?

If, as some have theorized, BATB ends up focusing on Damien Wayne’s Robin with Dick Grayson stepping into Batman’s combat boots, then Bale entering the DCU as Bruce Wayne might be an actual acting challenge he may be eager to explore, especially as he feels he didn’t quite nail the role in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Another bite at the apple might be satisfying. On the other hand, he would be taking a huge gamble on perhaps diminishing his legacy as one of the best iterations of Batman ever.