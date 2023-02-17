5 reasons Christian Bale should return as Batman for ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ and 5 he shouldn’t

Out of all the Batmans that were seen on screen, no one can forget the cinematic masterpiece that was The Dark Knight trilogy. From its gritty storytelling, intense villains, and how it told Batman’s story, there is a reason why this Batman adaptation tends to still be loved by fans. And of course, who could forget Christian Bale‘s rendition of the DC superhero?

Recently, DC announced that it’s going to redo Batman’s story in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s version of the DCU, by adapting Batman the Brave and the Bold. And while it’s currently unknown who’s going to star in it, especially since they’ve only announced the scheduled release date for Superman Legacy, fans are hoping that Bale returns to the franchise and reprise his iconic role.

But should he do it? Or are we just asking him to return for nostalgia’s sake?

Image via Warner Bros.

Five reasons why Christian Bale should return as Batman

5. He’s still a good actor

Throw Bale into any project and you know he will do the job. The actor has received bigger and leading roles since he stopped playing Batman, such as Moses in Exodus: Gods and Kings, Michael Bury in The Big Short, and Burt Berendsen in Amsterdam. Critics may like to look down on actors who were mostly known to play superheroes, but Bale, he’s different. People still respect him in the industry so much that when it was announced he was going play Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, people were disappointed that his MCU debut was short-lived as he was killed off by the end of it. To hear people wanting a huge actor to have a prominent role in a franchise should be a sign that they’re worth keeping.

4. If Michael Keaton returned, then so can he

How come Michael Keaton can return as Batman in The Flash? It makes sense that this is an alternate universe, so both Ben Affleck and Keaton can make an appearance. But if that’s the case, then Bale should consider returning as well. People are already calling Keaton the “saving grace” for the film due to the handful of Ezra Miller’s controversies. So perhaps Bale’s Batman could be the saving grace for the new DC Universe, like how he was “the one that saved Thor: Love and Thunder.“

3. He still has some love for the character

During his interviews for Thor: Love and Thunder, Batman tends to be uttered out of this actor’s mouth. And it makes sense, considering that he’s in a superhero film and people still know him for his DC role. Despite not having seen The Batman, he doesn’t mind dropping the fact that he used to star in a Batman film. In fact, he once mentioned that playing Gorr was much easier than playing a billionaire vigilante. But regardless, he still has a love for the character, so if DC was going to reboot the series, give the role to someone who believes that Batman Begins may be the inspiration behind the MCU.

2. Do it for his kids

Speaking of Thor: Love and Thunder, it was his kids that convinced him to take the role. This means that his children enjoy superhero films. And why wouldn’t they? Their father is Batman. While it’s currently unknown what their views are about the DCU, it could be very likely that they’d like to see their dad reprise his role as Batman. Remember, this was someone who had no idea what the MCU was until he got the role. Maybe now is the time to learn what the DCU is.

1. His performance in Thor: Love and Thunder saved the film

As mentioned earlier, Bale was seen as “the saving grace” for Thor: Love and Thunder. He did the role justice and people wished we’d see more of him in the MCU. In the end, he was a splendid actor and fans want to see more of him. And while he did star in other non-superhero films, it shouldn’t be too much to ask for him to return.

Image via Warner Bros.

Five reasons why Christian Bale should not return as Batman

5. The DCU is a flop of a franchise

Do you want to associate Bale with the DCU? A franchise that had to change its lineup because the films were not performing well? Gunn made it clear that the other DC films such as The Batman and Joker will be part of DC Elseworlds, DC films that don’t take place in the main DCU. So maybe The Dark Knight trilogy should remain part of that side of the DC multiverse. That way, it won’t be affected if the DCU reboot isn’t a success.

4. Christopher Nolan isn’t involved

It is unknown if Christopher Nolan would want to work on another DC film after what happened recently. Sure, he was a producer for both versions of Justice League and the early DCU films with Zach Snyder, but after that, he was back working on his own projects, such as the upcoming Oppenheimer film. It’s going to take a lot of convincing to bring Nolan back to the DCU, especially if he’s the key to convincing Bale to play Batman once more.

3. He may not be the right actor to play this version of Batman

According to Gunn’s announcement, the first Batman film to be released is a live-action adaptation of Batman the Brave and the Bold, a story about Bruce Wayne and his son. While Christian Bale played a father in Thor Love and Thunder, this type of father might be different to the one he played in the MCU. Not to mention, this Batman might be slightly older compared to the one he played in the past. And if Henry Cavill got the boot because he looked “too old” for Gunn’s version of Superman, who’s to say the same thing could happen to Bale.

2. He’s just going to be there for fan nostalgia

While it is exciting for him to reprise the role, it’s somewhat sad to think that he’s there because the fans wanted him to be there. If he joins the new DCU, was he included because of his talent? Or is it because of the fans? Producers and filmmakers have to think about this when casting their lead characters and having Bale become Gunn’s Batman might have critics believe he’s there to “save a dying franchise.”

1. He already played Batman

Give someone else a chance to play Batman. While Gunn did mention that there are going to be some returning faces in the DCU, he also mentioned that he wants to introduce someone new to the franchise. It’s more likely that another big name would play the role, alongside a young actor to play Damian Wayne. So having Bale reprise might be wishful thinking, but in the end, perhaps Gunn has other plans when it comes to who plays his characters.