Latest DC News: This comics legend is calling the fight between the MCU and DCU over and the superpowers team-up of all times is dominating the streaming charts

DC comic book legend Mark Millar doesn’t hold back when it comes to his opinion of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and James Gunn is at it again with the trolls. Plus, the ultimate superhero team-up fans have wanted is actually already here and climbing up the charts.

Mark Millar says the turning point for the DCU is already upon us

Photo via New Line Cinema

Comic book writer Mark Millar is a legend in the business having written acclaimed runs on Marvel’s The Ultimates and DC’s The Authority. He’s also penned the source material for films such as Captain America: Civil War and Logan not to mention his own creator-owned title Kick-Ass. So it’s safe to say the man probably has a good head for what makes or doesn’t make a successful comic book movie. But his latest take may be a little too hard to swallow.

In a recent Tweet Millar announced that the ascendancy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over and the tide has turned in favor of DC. And while many believe the new creative team led by James Gunn is going to accomplish that feat many would be stunned to find out that Millar is basing the claim on the strength of the so-far unreleased Shazam! sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

“This is the turning point where DC movies replace Marvel movies in public zeitgeist,” Millar tweeted in a bold take — especially considering the movie is so far on track to underperform at the box office. We’re going to take a “wait and see” approach on this one.

James Gunn is taking up arms against his trolls — again

via Marvel Studios

As if James Gunn doesn’t have enough to do with recreating a newer better DC-shared movie universe he also seems to have given himself the absolutely impossible task of correcting the regular broadsides of twisted facts, pure vitriol, and outright lies that his detractor level at him at an almost daily basis. The DC CEO took to Twitter no less than three times on Tuesday to debunk yet another series of untruths.

First Gunn responded to a clickbait headline that attempted to make it look as if Dave Bautista “doesn’t give a f**k” about the new DCU. Gunn pointed out that Bautista, who is his longtime friend and collaborator, had his words taken out of context. He also Tweeted that Matt Reeves’ The Batman — Part II was coming along right on time despite an article stating erroneous production dates.

Finally, Gunn unleashed a stream of sarcasm at another person buying into the long-standing rumor that he uses a “burner” bogus Twitter account to ask himself leading questions. “Yes, I set up that account in 2021 and tweeted 3200 times to make it look real just so I could ask myself 2 years later if I’ve read Grant’s Action Comics,” Gunn Tweeted. “You clever detective. What an idiot I am.”

Fans who want to see Black Adam fight Superman have already had their wish fulfilled

Images via Warner Bros

Now that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s post-credits appearance as Superman are squarely in DCs past there are some that are sad that we won’t be seeing the two ultra-powered characters actually fight. We have good news for them.

Many fans might have slept on it but not only did Adam and Supes go toe to toe (or whatever the equivalent is for people that can fly) with each other over a decade ago, the Man of Steel did so with some help from the World’s Mightiest Mortal, Shazam! Black Adam’s longtime comic book nemesis. The DC animated movie Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam came out way back in 2010 and features all three characters fighting each other above the skies of Superman’s hometown of Metropolis.

Fans are noticing the film too. Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam hit the number one spot on HBO Max’s top 10 most-watched films this week according to FlixPatrol. The film held the number one spot in the US but in Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil, Chile, and more. And with a 7.1 IMDb rating it’s likely to be a more satisfying movie-watching experience than Black Adam was.