Latest Disney News: Bob Iger’s anti-strike comments land him in hot water with ‘Breaking Bad’ legend as ‘The Little Mermaid’ digital release opens Pandora’s box

You didn’t need to be a physic to know that Bob Iger’s comments a couple of weeks back about the SAG-AFTRA strike was going to make waves in the entertainment industry, but it looks like the Disney CEO has officially ended up on the wrong side of a Breaking Bad legend’s opinion.

Speaking of wrong sides (you’ll know what we mean in a second), the digital release of The Little Mermaid has sparked unanimous critique over one key component of Ariel’s modern appearance. Halle Bailey is wonderful, but if Disney had just embraced its inner 90s kid, all would be right in the world.

And because a company as massive as Disney can’t go a day without getting sued, that class-action lawsuit involving the Magic Key annual pass program at Disneyland has finally reached the next stage in its development. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Disney reaches a settlement in $5 million class action lawsuit involving Magic Key annual pass program

Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenale Nielsen of Santa Clara County filed a $5 million lawsuit against Disney in 2021 after she purchased the Dream Key annual pass (the highest tier at the time) only to discover that it came with blackout dates in November despite being advertised as having zero blackout dates. This was shortly after Disney announced its new Magic Key program at Disneyland (formally known as the annual pass program). The Dream Key annual pass has since been replaced with the Inspire Key, the resort’s most expensive pass. Nielsen is accusing Disney of deceiving its guests. The details of the settlement have not been disclosed yet, but it could result in payouts to other Magic Key holders or even a change to the program. However, theme park blog Mice Chat said, “We’re keeping an eye on it, but don’t expect to get rich on your payout.”

The Little Mermaid’s digital release sparks a flood of critiques after an alternate Ariel is revealed

Image via Disney

The Little Mermaid became available on VOD today, which means those who haven’t seen the movie yet are finally joining Ariel’s world. The VOD release also comes with a plethora of behind-the-scenes footage, including neat concept art that inspired Ariel’s final look. The sneak peek ended up opening Pandora’s box after fans realized Ariel was originally supposed to have a side part and her hair was supposed to be a deeper color red. A bold claim by one diehard Ariel fan even suggested the film would’ve hit a billion dollars at the box office had Ariel simply had deeper red hair and a hard side part. That’s right, what stood between The Little Mermaid and the box office Hall of Fame was simply the wrong hairstylist. What a shame.

Bryan Cranston takes it all the way to the top, speaks directly to Bob Iger at SAG-AFTRA rally

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston is an actor for the actors. The Breaking Bad legend left it all on the field during an impassioned speech at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Times Square when he directed his ire at Disney’s CEO. “We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger,” he said, eliciting shouts and whistles (and even some boos). “We don’t expect you to understand who we are, but we ask you to hear us and, beyond that, to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.” Cranston’s comments come in the wake of Iger’s bombshell interview two weeks prior, in which he called the demands of the SAG-AFTRA union unrealistic and “disruptive.” Given that Iger makes $27 million a year and some union members barely make above the poverty line, he’s turned into quite the villain of this story. A story of his own making, one might add.