Latest Disney News: Disney allegedly eyes a Wolverine for its ‘Hercules’ while a repackaged Halle Bailey-Brie Larson combo curses 2024

Disney is finally looking at greener pastures even as the past — in a hastily updated 2.0 avatar — threatens the same.

While the studio and those connected to it are not-so-carefully braving treacherous waters, Disney is currently semi-sailing thanks to every wonderful possibility already winning it brownie points and miracles that come knocking out of nowhere.

Disney’s Hercules finds its half-god, half-human child of Zeus in Deadpool 3’s Wolverine…

Image via Disney

… which is just a rumor based on another rumor, but we wouldn’t mind if both end up being true! Unconfirmed reports of Taron Egerton playing a Wolverine variant in the already over-crowded Deadpool 3 had barely taken off when fresh rumors of the actor being the titular character in Disney’s Hercules — that too alongside Ariana Grande as Megara — have started doing the rounds.

The Kingsman star might not have been the reigning choice for Hercules, but as nothing like “way too much of Taron Egerton” has ever existed, the Mouse is officially invited to breathe life into the speculation (unlike Tangled’s live-action Flynn Rider, who practically served himself on a silver platter).

2024 is months away but the stage is already set to repeat what preceded Halle Bailey and Brie Larson’s respective Disney and MCU debuts

Photo via Warner Bros.

Brie got bashed for being a loud and outspoken feminist before Captain Marvel was released in 2019 while Halle Bailey had to face racist backlash for playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid just months ago. It is now evident that anyone who expected this particular toxicity died when the two films sorely miscalculated the difference between hope and pipe dreams as Rachel Zegler is getting the heat, first for being a Latina cast in a role that many are adamant should be played by a white actress, and secondly, for openly calling out the dated tropes in Snow White and for claiming that they won’t be making it to the upcoming live-action adaptation set for March 2024.

Disney’s streak of 2023 disappointments continues to take a break as Elemental becomes its official miracle baby

Photo via Disney

Elemental was quick to join the long list of Disney’s 2023 trainwrecks… only to ditch the title soon enough at the box office. Even now, as the film becomes available on digital mediums, people have not stopped gushing about how it is akin to sin to lump the heart-warming wonder in with the disgraced Disney servings in the last 8 months.