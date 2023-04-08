Latest Fantasy News: Gamers prep for ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ with must-play ‘Zelda’ titles as ‘Honor Among Thieves’ puts a spotlight on Harpers

It’s a good time to be a fantasy fan.

With Honor Among Thieves currently in theaters, shows like Shadow and Bone and House of the Dragon readily available to stream, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom poised to arrive on consoles soon, there’s almost too much fantasy content to keep track of.

Gamers with a taste for Hyrule have right around a month to prep for Tears of the Kingdom, and leaning on a few beloved predecessors ahead of the game’s official release might provide just the limbering-up they need.

If you can find time between all the other great options out there, that is. Even if you aren’t picking between stellar video game titles, or trying to figure out the significance of Harpers in Honor Among Thieves, there’s simply too many options to keep up. Most fans have at least managed to polish off Shadow and Bone’s second season, but many are still distracted by the show, as they find themselves infatuated with the Crow’s lithe and capable Inej. Her backstory got very little examination, over seasons one and two, and fans have questions about the Suli acrobat — and that unique tattoo on her wrist.

Harpers are a highlight of Honor Among Thieves

Quite a few wonderful characters appear in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and its no simple task to keep track of all the characters, classes, and organizations that get a name-drop in the recent movie.

Among all those fresh introductions are the Harpers, an altruistic organization that aims to help those in need. One of the film’s main characters, played by Chris Pine, is a former member of the organization, but his references to the Harpers are few and far between. It’s likely they’ll crop up again, should our calls for an extended DnD universe be answered, so fans of the semi-secret organization can rest happy, knowing they’ll soon learn plenty more about the Harpers.

It’s worth trying out a few other Legend of Zelda games ahead of Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s official release is inching ever closer, and as gamers prep themselves to enjoy the delightful-looking title, they’re taking a look back at its predecessors. Its a no-brainer that you should give Breath of the Wild a go ahead of Tears of the Kingdom — seeing as how the later is a sequel to BOTW — but adding a few other Zelda games to your pre-Tears of the Kingdom roster could additionally beef up your experience when the game finally arrives.

Inej lived a hard life before she joined Shadow and Bone’s Crows

Photo via Netflix

Inej Ghafa is one of the most beloved — and true to form — characters in Netflix’s adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse, but her background has barely gotten a mention in the two-season series. She suffered quite a bit in the time before she became the Crow’s Wraith and found her power. Her time in Tante Heleen’s employ, as one of the Menagerie girls, scarred Inej in more ways than one, and she’s still working to leave that period of her life in the past.

If you can’t find time — or space in your heart — for House of the Dragon, you’re not alone

Image via HBO Max

As noted above, its hard to find time for all the stellar fantasy content currently on the market. If you haven’t managed to catch HBO’s House of the Dragon just yet — either due to a lack of time or a lack of faith, post-Game of Thrones — you’re far from alone. Plenty of people are putting off trying the show out, including former Game of Thrones staple Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The man who brought Jamie Lannister to live-action says its “too soon” for him to enjoy the similarly-styled series, and many viewers are in the same camp.