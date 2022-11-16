Latest Fantasy News: Neil Gaiman is running out of patience for ‘Sandman’ critics as fans reacquaint themselves with the many winged mounts of ‘House of the Dragon’

It’s been months since Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman arrived on Netflix, but the show’s critics are still going strong.

Gaiman, for his part, is starting to lose patience with the unyielding critics. Many of them are pointing to one overarching issue as the core of their complaints, and the 62-year-old isn’t here for it.

Another contentious series in the midst of its on-screen adaptation is also spurring conversations long after its season finale, as House of the Dragon fans continue to dissect the first season’s many ups and downs. The gargantuan, winged mounts heavily featured in the first season continue to turn heads, as people dig into the backgrounds—and tragic futures—of the many dragons of Westeros.

Far from fantasy’s thriving televised showing, a surprising fantasy release from a horror aficionado remains one of the most-liked entries in his filmography. It doesn’t have much in common with the torture porn he’s known for, but Eli Roth’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls holds up wonderfully to this day.

Neil Gaiman pushes back against claims of ‘wokeism’

Image via Netflix

Neil Gaiman’s Sandman adaptation is still thriving on Netflix, much to the dismay of its many detractors. The show’s primary critics all seem to agree that its greatest fault lies in the show’s diversity, but Gaiman isn’t here for their claims of “wokeism.” He’s instead convinced that many of these detractors never enjoyed a page of the comics the series is based on, and are simply jumping on the hate bandwagon for the fun of being contrary.

Fans remain surprised by Eli Roth’s unexpected fantasy chops

via Universal

Eli Roth is inarguably best known for his horror endeavors and as one of the fathers of the “torture porn” horror genre. This legacy is the primary culprit behind broad surprise at his clear capability when it comes to fantasy, as displayed in his enduringly popular hit The House with a Clock in its Walls. The low-hanging fantasy endeavor is getting a renewed audience base this week, as fans return to the Jack Black and Cate Blanchett-helmed film with fresh eyes.

House of the Dragon continues to dazzle fans with its winged wyverns

House of the Dragon/HBO

Several weeks out from its finale, HBO’s House of the Dragon continues to generate buzz. The show’s epic season finale is still weighing heavily on fans’ minds, particularly as they’re forced to say goodbye to the first of the dragons to lose their lives in the impending civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. There are still plenty of winged beasties to enjoy, but many of these fierce favorites will meet their own bloody fates before the Westerosi series comes to a full conclusion.