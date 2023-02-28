Latest Horror News: Nic Cage haunts as Dracula in new ‘Renfield’ images as a potential Guillermo del Toro project re-enters the fold

Happy Monday to all of you ghouls, goblins, and ghosts! The weather might be considerably chilly (depending on where you are in the world, of course), but things are certainly heating up in the spooktacular genre. As of now, Cocaine Bear is tearing it up in theaters and grossing millions of dollars while an onslaught of catalog treasures are emerging from the shadows like Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day. It goes without saying that all the latest news will be dissected in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered — with our main focus switching gears to Renfield and Nic Cage’s exceptional work as Count Dracula.

So, be sure to go out and purchase tickets for Cocaine Bear, and after that, you can feast your eyes on the latest updates in the horror realm.

A terrifying horror that Guillermo del Toro set his sights on is back in the spotlight

Image via Aura Films

By now, it’s definitely common knowledge that Guillermo del Toro is a renowned filmmaker that consistently takes the horror genre to the next level. Despite a resume chock-full of eerie goodies, there’s also a strong list of potential projects that del Toro set his sights on at one point or another in the past. One of these projects would be 2017’s Terrified — an Argentine horror spectacle that focused on frightening elements of the supernatural. By December 2018, del Toro was reportedly eager to craft a remake, but information about the project has since met radio silence and it’s unclear if it will ever happen. We can dream though, can’t we?

Nic Cage as a narcissistic vampire is everything we could have wanted

Image via Universal Pictures

Let’s be honest — Dracula is a bit of a narcissist. But then again, when you’re one of the most powerful vampires in the world, you certainly have a right to be cocky. Nevertheless, new promotional images for horror comedy Renfield have officially been made public today, and horror fanatics are eating all of it up like hotcakes. This hardly comes as a surprise, of course, seeing as Nic Cage is arguably one of the most popular working actors today. But, instead of stealing the Declaration of Independence, he’ll be sinking his teeth into some unsuspecting victims. Sounds like a good time to us.

Universal’s stacked horror lineup is giving the MCU a run for its money

Image via Marvel Studios

With megahits like M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, and Cocaine Bear becoming solidified triumphs for Universal Pictures, it’s now clear that the production company is here to give Marvel Studios a run for its money. This has proven to be true over the last several months, seeing as it’s been a while since the MCU crafted a sure-fire movie hit — with the latest reviews notably painting Ant-Man 3 in a bad light. If that’s the case, then Marvel Studios better get its act together and start pumping out some quality content. That might prove to be a difficult task, however, with many convinced its glory days are behind, and that horror is taking over cinema.

