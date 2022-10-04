Latest Horror News: Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ receives tons of flak while a new horror hit could receive a sequel

At last, October is finally here, spooky stans, and you know what that means — time to gather ‘round and read up on We Got This Covered’s latest roundup of horror news! Without question, it was an interesting weekend for the world of horror, as many genre buffs took time out of their busy schedules to catch up on a few genre projects — which includes Rob Zombie’s The Munsters remake. Unfortunately for Rob, the reviews haven’t exactly been favorable. Disregarding the overwhelming displeasure for Zombie’s reboot, horror veterans wasted zero time showering praise for an iconic remake that was critical for a long-standing genre franchise.

So, pause that horror script that you’re writing up for a local screenplay contest and feast your eyes upon an array of news in the horror bubble.

Horror fans are giving praise to an overlooked remake of an original

From A Nightmare on Elm Street to Friday the 13th, the incomparable ‘80s are chock-full of memorable horror franchises — but many genre diehards will agree that the Evil Dead franchise is on a completely different level. While some installments in other franchises have been picked apart by both audiences and critics alike, most will conclude that the series has no bad movie — and that’s certainly not an easy achievement to accomplish. As a result, horror fans firmly believe that 2013’s Evil Dead remake is a national treasure and deserves to be celebrated.

The reactions are in for Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters,’ and they aren’t good

To be honest, Zombie’s adaptation of The Munsters had low expectations to begin with, but perhaps nothing can compare to the general outpouring of distaste from fans following its official release on Netflix. In the days following its release, both Munsters fans and horror lovers in general are convinced that Rob Zombie secretly hated the original show based on his lackluster version. Amidst the arguments, fans entertained the idea that perhaps Zombie never saw a single episode of the original series from the ‘60s. As a whole, viewers criticized the movie’s lazy narrative, strange pacing, and flatlining jokes. Yikes. Sorry, Rob.

Could Smile receive a face-stretching sequel?

Parker Finn’s directorial feature debut Smile is currently taking the horror world by storm, and definitely making people afraid of creepy smiles now more than ever. Upon its official release, the movie has garnered positive reviews and is currently racking up the big bucks at the worldwide box office. Because of Smile’s overall success and bone-chilling ending, it certainly makes sense for Finn to continue the story and capitalize on the movie’s general unsettling nature. Only time will tell, of course, but it certainly seems that fans will happily digest a second helping of smiling dread.

Check back here tomorrow, October lovers, for your next spooktacular horror roundup.