Latest Marvel Disney Plus surprise suggests the MCU’s least-loved franchise could finally get a sequel in a whole new medium

With its live-action movies and TV shows currently not in the best shape, it seems Marvel Studios is relying hard on arguably its sturdiest, if often underappreciated, medium — animation.

While other every other series apart from Loki has failed to get a second season to date, both I Am Groot and What If…? have returned for sophomore runs (the latter is coming this December, anyway). Likewise, the otherwise sparse MCU 2024 lineup has just been filled out with newly announced animated series Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

And the expansion of the MCU in animation won’t stop there either. Who knows exactly what else Marvel has planned, but rumored leaked intel swirling on social media indicates that another upcoming animated show could be a revival of a franchise we all thought dead. That’s right, could Eternals finally get a sequel in the form of a Disney Plus anime show?

According to the info, this series, that’s only known for now as Untitled Marvel Animated Show, is anime-influenced and features a “diverse group of leads.” The logline reads: “A clandestine group of ancient cosmic beings living undercover on Earth are trying to protect the world without being discovered by humans. They find themselves entangled in a cosmic battle that could reshape the fate of the universe.”

Image via Marvel Studios

Um, that’s literally just the plot of Eternals, right? When you think about it, following up on the 2021 Phase Four film in animated form probably is the smartest play. The movie itself underperformed, but this corner of the MCU mythology is much too vast to leave abandoned. So why not make an animated show to expand on it that hardcore fans would lap up? It’s probably also easier to get Angelina Jolie et al back for voiceover roles to boot. Although what this means Harry Styles’ Eros, though, we’re still dying to find out.

Of course, there’s also the chance this could be about the Inhumans instead, as that description could conceivably apply to the royal family of Attilan as well, but the odds are stronger that, if we can indeed trust this intel, that its all about the Eternals. So don’t get the Mahd Wy’ry just yet, Eternals enthusiasts, your patience might just pay off eventually.