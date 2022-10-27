Latest Marvel News: A major ‘Secret Invasion’ secret is spoiled too soon as ‘Guardians’ star talks ‘bitter’ movie experience

This Wednesday has delivered updates on a wide range of upcoming Marvel projects — everything from the first Disney Plus series of 2023, Secret Invasion, to the long-awaited third and final outing for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Not to mention an Adamantium-strength crossover that’s set to occur in a certain other threequel. Elsewhere, one WandaVision star is gazing at Agatha: Coven of Chaos with jealous eyes and is wondering when it’s time for them to get their own spinoff.

Emilia Clarke’s mystery MCU character has finally been unveiled

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

From the beginning, one of the biggest secrets surrounding Secret Invasion has been the mystery of who Emilia Clarke is playing in the upcoming MCU series. Even though the Game of Thrones icon popped up in the trailer, we still didn’t get an official confirmation on her character’s identity. But now her role may have been accidentally revealed ahead of time, in a unusual way. And, if this leak turns out to be accurate, it looks like fan theorists can pat themselves on the back.

Zoe Saldana on feeling ‘bitter’ while making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image via Marvel Studios

By the looks of it, she’ll be sitting out the cosmic team’s holiday special, but Zoe Saldana will be back in the green for next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Ahead of the threequel’s arrival, the Avatar actress has admitted to experiencing “bitter” feelings while making the movie, which will conclude the adventures of Star-Lord and his crew. Thankfully, her bitterness stemmed from the fact it will probably be her final time playing Gamora, which may just be a hint at the fate of Thanos’ favorite daughter.

It turns out Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3 wasn’t all Ryan Reynolds’ idea

via Ryan Reynolds YouYube

When Wolverine was confirmed to feature in Deadpool 3, Marvel fans all assumed that Ryan Reynolds had finally worn down his pal Hugh Jackman into agreeing to return to his legendary role. But it turns out we actually had it backwards — the impetus for the dream crossover came from the Australian star himself, who admitted that he’s been entertaining the idea of unsheathing his claws ever since loving the first Deadpool film. Finally, he gave into the desire, phoned Reynolds up, and the rest is future MCU history.

Hey, Kevin, when is this WandaVision fave getting their own spinoff?

Image via Disney Plus

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness is already getting a standalone show, but another WandaVision star has an eye on landing their own spinoff. Yes, Jimmy Woo himself Randall Park is keeping his fingers crossed that we could one day get to watch the solo adventures of the card-carrying FBI agent, preferably with Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis by his side. The Ant-Man 2 alum envisions such a project as being an “X-Files-styled” series featuring Woo investigating weird occurrences. You can’t see you wouldn’t watch that.

Find yourself back here on Thursday, Secret Invaders, for more of the latest Marvel news around.