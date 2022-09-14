Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves

Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a lot going for it, but something that folks are not looking forward to about the threequel is its treatment of MODOK. We already had a good idea of what the MCU version of the classic villain would look like, but some new merch has confirmed that he’ll have a much more robotic appearance on screen. And, as you would expect, fans are mad about it all over again. Would it have killed you to just give us a big head attached to little limbs, Marvel?

Shawn Levy has been channeling the Merc with the Mouth himself recently, as he’s been trolling fans about the possibility of a crossover between the former X-Forcer and Stranger Things, which Levy is a producer and director on, in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Tragically, after his bit of fun went wildly out of control, Levy has now taken to social media to clarify that, no, Wade Wilson will not be travelling to Hawkins, Indiana anytime soon. For shame.

Do our eyes deceive us? Who would have thought it possible? Yes, against all the odds, the internet has produced a nuanced, fair-handed assessment of the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem. We all know that Brie Larson has to deal with an undeserved and infuriating amount of sexism from so-called fans, but there are many more reasonable folks who still don’t connect with Carol Danvers on a character level. One perceptive Redditor may have now cracked the issue of exactly why that is.

Although Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion looks to be a serious-minded spy thriller series, MCU fans have decided to lighten things up by pondering who would be the funniest Skrull reveals in the show. Some of the best suggestions include Ralph Boner (they got Quicksilver’s face a bit wrong), Ant-Man’s pal Luis (imagine him recapping how he’s really been an alien this whole time), and — dare we even put it out there — Wong.

