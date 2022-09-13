A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem

If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again.

Trolls went after the Academy Award winner after she joked if anyone even wanted to see her return as Carol Danvers when asked how long she envisioned being part of the MCU, before she then retaliated with a social media post of her own that reignited the discourse for the umpteenth time.

For whatever reasons, the 32 year-old is guaranteed to generate a response whenever she trends on the social media circuit, whether that’s down to issues people have with her on a personal level, or the way her character has been portrayed thus far during her MCU tenure.

In a shocking turn of events, an admirable Redditor has done the unthinkable to produce a solid, measured, and very convincing explanation as to why Captain Marvel has always been so polarizing among the fandom, and it’s all to do with her in-canon support system.

The closest thing we’ve seen to an “anchor” for Captain Marvel so far (at least one that’s still alive in the current timeline) is Nick Fury, and even then he’s just an old dude with one eye that can’t comprehend her powers, never mind relate. As pointed out in the comments, though, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau will provide that counterpoint in The Marvels, so fingers crossed that we don’t have to endure another unnecessary trolling campaign in the buildup to the movie’s release next summer.