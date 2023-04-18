Latest Marvel News: As Jonathan Majors’ ideal replacement as Kang emerges, Brie Larson lovers fear a ‘Captain Marvel’ recasting

Recasting is the name of the game in the Marvel universe today, as fans have been either entertaining the idea of the studio potentially replacing the Multiverse Saga’s big bad with a Star Wars favorite or else getting themselves in a state worrying that Brie Larson is out the door as Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at long last confirms that it will finally follow up on something fans have been wondering about for a full six years now.

MCU casting confusion leads to belief Emilia Clarke has secretly invaded The Marvels to steal Brie Larson’s role

Photo via Marvel Studios

You’d think The Marvels trailer coming out just last week would provide enough evidence that Brie Larson is here to stay as one of the MCU’s leading lights, but even that hasn’t stopped a wild bit of misinformation spreading around the fandom that the Oscar-winning actress is being replaced as Carol Danvers by none other than Secret Invasion‘s Emilia Clarke. The confusion seems to stem from Clarke’s role in the Disney Plus series seeing her replace a different Captain Marvel character. But, no, she won’t be playing Carol herself – unless Secret Invasion is even more twisty-turny than we expected.

The Kang recasting crowd has narrowed down the search for Jonathan Majors’ replacement down to two perfect candidates

Photo via Marvel Studios

One Marvel recasting that is a lot more plausible — if still unconfirmed as happening, however — is that of Jonathan Majors as Kang. Marvel remains in radio silence on the controversy surrounding the star since his recent assault charge, apart from a recent Quantumania promo in which he was conspicuous for his absence. In the absence of any news, fans are busying themselves trying to find his potential replacement, with two contenders rising up to the top of the pack. One is Swarm actor Damson Idris, who would be a welcome addition to the MCU, and the other is a beloved Star Wars favorite.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally resolves a plot thread that’s been dangling for over half a decade

Screengrab via YouTube

We’re now just a couple of weeks from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so we’re reaching the time where new promos are edging into spoilery territory. Thankfully, Marvel has so far resisted dropping anything too major — assuming, as most are, that all the “Rocket will die” marketing is just a red herring — although the latest TV spot does reveal that a bunch of characters who are key to Guardians lore are finally making their return to the MCU a full six years since they first entered the fray and were never seen again… until now. This threequel’s been a long time coming, but it’s set to answer all our questions come May 5.

A delirious Daredevil: Born Again rumor pointing to the real reason behind a fan-favorite’s exit might not (and hopefully won’t) come to anything, but more Marvel news is definitely on its way soon.