While DC’s drama is playing out for all to see right now, thanks to Zachary Levi’s unfiltered Instagram content, Marvel‘s own messy time of it is playing out more behind the scenes, and yet it could spell much grander trouble for the studio that would make Shazam! 2 bombing look small-fry. Elsewhere, an MCU veteran who already came close to donning the cape and cowl once talks the chances of him becoming James Gunn’s Batman. Let’s dive in…

Victoria Alonso drama intensifies as alleged unjust firing could lead to ‘serious consequences’ for Marvel Studios

The biggest unfolding Marvel story of the week has to be the shock firing of long-term Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso, widely considered to be Kevin Feige’s right-hand woman. The abrupt exit of the key team-member has now taken another bombshell turn, with Alonso’s lawyer claiming that she was unjustly terminated for taking a stand against Disney’s response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, threatening “serious consequences.” Marvel hasn’t been in this much legal trouble since the whole Scarlett Johansson/Black Widow situation. Expect more on this latest unexpected consequence of the Phase Five curse soon.

An underrated MCU alum wanted to be Zack Snyder’s Batman, but he’s not interested in doing the same for James Gunn

Scott Adkins might be finally getting his due as an unsung action hero, thanks to his transformative villain turn in John Wick: Chapter Four, but those who’ve been following his career for a while know that he previously almost landed a big break when he auditioned for the first title character in Batman v Superman. Though he later joined the MCU, as Lucian in Doctor Strange, Adkins is still waiting on that iconic superhero role of his own. Nonetheless, he’s revealed that he’s not looking to play the Dark Knight anymore, even with James Gunn searching for a new man to protect Gotham City in The Brave and the Bold.

Deadpool 3 rumors get nipped in the bud by the one person who knows more about the MCU timeline than anyone

Recently, Marvel fans got themselves hyped over rumors pointing to various Loki cast members hopping over to face Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3, with Owen Wilson top of the pack. Don’t go celebrating the start of the Mobius Cinematic Universe just yet, though, as cold water has now been poured on these reports by the most reliable source there is when it comes to the Earth-616 timeline. Miss Minutes herself Tara Strong is claiming she’s not heard anything about a Loki/Deadpool crossover, although she’s admitted she couldn’t even tell us if she had. It’s a no for now, then, but just remember that Miss Minutes has a history of keeping secrets…

