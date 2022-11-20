Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again

There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history.

Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star on how to not feed the trolls, Ryan Reynolds retains hope for a festive outing for Deadpool that’s more than a watered-down re-edited version of a superior movie, while Letitia Wright once more speaks volumes by dodging the question everybody has already figured out the answer to.

Ironheart star learns from the master about how to deal with trolls

via Marvel Studios

Dominique Thorne may have only very recently made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but she’s already got a big future ahead of her thanks to Disney Plus series Ironheart, and presumably membership of the Young Avengers seeing as everyone’s expecting the youthful super-team to join forces eventually.

Even though she didn’t say it out loud, the Riri Williams star revealing that Brie Larson had offered her advice on how to handle the rigors of being “a human female trying to play a superhuman female, and just all the things that come along with that” would lead us to believe that the number one target for the wrath of the more unsavory subset has doled out a warning or two on how not to feed the trolls.

Ryan Reynolds keeps the flame alive for a festive Deadpool flick

via 20th Century Fox

Once Upon a Deadpool wasn’t exactly rapturously received, but that hasn’t dampened Ryan Reynolds’ desire to see the Merc with a Mouth take center stage in his own full-blown festive frolic, with the multi-hyphenate actor, producer, and business mogul revealing he’d been working on just such a thing before Disney swooped in to gobble up 20th Century Fox like a Christmas turkey.

It remains to be seen if he’ll get his wish, but if the Guardians of the Galaxy can get their own Yuletide one-shot on Disney Plus, then surely the Merc with a Mouth can follow suit given their shared love of irreverent humor and offbeat hijinks.

The Defenders star is desperate to do some fisting in the MCU

via Marvel Television

You did read that correctly, and we’re not even trying to be crude. Those were the words to come directly out of the mouth of Jessica Henwick when asked if she’d be interested in reprising her Netflix role as Colleen Wing in the mainline MCU.

Unsavory mental imagery aside, The Matrix Resurrections star was thrilled to hear Charlie Cox endorse her as his dream returnee now that he’s back full-time as Daredevil, and it’s a proposition she remains fully open to. Time to spread that… checkbook… wide open, Kevin Feige, because Colleen was a real highlight of the entire Defenders Saga.

Letita Wright once more dodges the question she can’t escape from

Image via Marvel Studios

Having abandoned social media in the wake of causing an online firestorm by promoting a controversial video that led to much fury among the MCU fandom, Letitia Wright now has to make do with constant accusations claiming she’s a staunch antivaxer.

While those beliefs are entirely hers to hold, the fact the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star refused to answer questions on her vaccination status during a recent interview, and glibly demanded to move on to the next line of inquiry during another, pretty much tells you all that you need to no.

Feeding trolls, festive frolics, fisting, and finicky responses to vaccination questions – didn’t we say it was a weird, wild, and wonderful day for Marvel? Be sure to check back tomorrow for our latest roundup, although we can’t say if things will have gotten any more or less strange 24 hours from now.