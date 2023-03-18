The MCU’s Phase Five is still only one project in, but the alarm bells are already ringing thanks to an anxiety-inducing update from Disney Plus which practically outright promises that multiple delays are on the way. In happier, albeit hellish, news, however, Daredevil: Born Again reaches some exciting new developments, even as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has to compete with the actual devil himself for the Marvel fandom’s attention.

Nothing to see here, just Disney Plus removing all release information for every Marvel series in the works

Image via Marvel Studios

The writing’s been on the wall for Marvel’s upcoming streaming series for a while now, with widespread reports pointing to the various MCU TV series getting pushed back. Well, Disney Plus itself seems to have confirmed this chatter by wiping the release windows for every single upcoming show from the studio, even those set to arrive in the next few months, like Secret Invasion and Loki. The entire slate is clearly being restructured, then, which may spell bad news for those supposedly due in late 2023 and early 2024. Shows like…

Daredevil: Born Again production heats up as Matt Murdock returns to Hell’s Kitchen, with a new love interest by his side

via Marvel Studios

Things are heating up in Hell’s Kitchen in more ways than one, as Charlie Cox has finally been spotted on set of Daredevil: Born Again for the first time, with the latest footage from filming featuring him back in character as Matt Murdock (although not in his DD get-up just yet). What’s more, we’ve also got our first glimpse at newcomer Margarita Levieva, whose specific role might be a secret but we know that she’s playing the lawyer’s new love interest, fresh off his romance with She-Hulk. Yes, this guy is ⁠— quite literally ⁠— the horniest hero in the whole wide MCU.

From one devil to another, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto looks to be getting his own streaming special

Image via Marvel Comics

Disney Plus is clearly set to take a more satanic turn than subscribers may have expected as, in addition to Born Again, Marvel Studios is also working on another streaming release set to star the actual devil. Following on from talk of Sacha Baron Cohen playing the MCU’s Mephisto, the latest rumors have it that the Borat actor is headed for his own Special Presentation. Given what we know of the studio’s Disney Plus slate going haywire, this might seem a little surprising, but maybe this is the devil’s bargain we have to accept to get Mephisto in the franchise at long last.

Downbeat MCU diehards may be convinced that Avengers: Secret Wars is going to suck, but it’s no secret that more of the latest Marvel news is coming your way soon.