Latest Marvel News: ‘Fantastic Four’ could lead the way for Kang recasting as ‘Avengers 5’ just landed its first volunteer for tribute

2024 is set to be a key year for Marvel Studios, but not so much for the actual movies and TV shows releasing this year than those that positively have to get underway over the next 12 months.

Fantastic Four is due out next May and we still don’t have any cast officially announced for the thing. Likewise, Avengers 5 doesn’t even have a title anymore, what with the Kang Dynasty potentially expiring before it could even begin, let alone a cast. Although perhaps we’re just beginning to see the early signs of these things coming together…

Fantastic Four casting announcements destined to drop before Jonathan Majors’ replacement is found

You might think that finding a new big bad for the Multiverse Saga, given that the entire phase we’re in right now is wholly rudderless without one, would be priority for Marvel following Majors’ firing in December. And yet it reportedly is not. Variety‘s Justin Kroll claims that Marvel is putting that on the back-burner for now in favor of other announcements waiting in the wings, with the Fantastic Four cast no doubt at the top of the list. One could theorize that Marvel is waiting to move forward with Kang’s replacement because the FF’s nemesis Doctor Doom is the one taking his place and they need to announce the Four first before they announce him. Just putting it out there.

Echo‘s Alaqua Cox bravely volunteers to star in Marvel’s much-troubled Avengers 5

Although it should be the MCU’s next guaranteed mega-hit, Avengers 5 is seemingly more like a poisoned chalice than a goblet of box office fire right about now following Marvel having to go back to the drawing board with it. Needless to say, no cast have signed up for the movie as yet, but one Marvel icon on the rise is making it known that they will star in the cursed crossover event if the studio is willing. Echo‘s own Alaqua Cox has announced she would love for Maya Lopez to join the Avengers. If only so she can get the chance to work with Mark Ruffalo, who she’s a massive fan of. Kevin Feige, why not make some dreams come true?

Madame Web is guilty of its biggest disappointment yet, without lifting a finger

Madame Web might end up being the perfect weepy Valentine’s week movie when it releases on Feb. 16, because Marvel fans are destined to cry their way through its 1 hour, 56 minute runtime. There are already so many reasons the hype for this latest, unwanted entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is severely limited, but — in all fairness — it might actually be entirely blameless for the newest, perhaps greatest, reason for folks to turn against it. A rumor is going around that connections to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man were removed during reshoots. Whether this is true or not, it’s now been planted in people’s heads and is being used as another way to bash the film. Guys, let’s just be patient and wait to see the thing… Who knows, it could be better than, um, Morbius?