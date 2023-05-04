Yet another movie release is suffering from a bad case of review-bombing, and this time it’s Marvel’s latest, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And, no, it’s not all down to the fans of a certain global mega-star who has been quietly replaced from the MCU in the brand-new threequel. Elsewhere, Sony follows on from its recent first of granting Kraven the Hunter an R-rating by making its most-anticipated upcoming Spider-Verse film a super-sized record-breaker.

Watch out, Superman: Legacy — SnyderVerse fans are already dragging down Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be the worst-received of the entire trilogy on Rotten Tomatoes, but the suspiciously low ratings on IMDb suggest the threequel is the latest victim of review-bombing from revenge-fueled fans. In this case, SnyderVerse extremists who are hailing Gunn as Public Enemy No. 1 for daring to replace Zack Snyder as creative head of the DCU. While it’s no skin off Marvel’s nose, the filmmaker may want to prepare himself for something similar to happen when Superman: Legacy — which may have found its Lois Lane — eventually rolls out in 2025.

One of the world’s biggest mega-stars just vanished from the MCU, but at least Loki fans will be happy

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

While Megan Thee Stallion’s She-Hulk cameo is burned into MCU fans’ memories, few remember that fellow music sensation Miley Cyrus likewise made a Marvel appearance. Specifically, she lent her voice to Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With its sequel finally here, however, it’s now been confirmed that Cyrus doesn’t reprise her role for Vol. 3. While that’s bad news for Smilers (the official name of the Miley fandom — look it up), it’s good news for Loki fans as who’s replacing her is already a franchise favorite.

Sony gets super-sized as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse becomes Hollywood’s longest animated movie in 45 years

Image via Sony Pictures

It’s not often that we wish for one of Sony’s Spider-Man universe movies to be longer — if you thought Morbius was too short then you may need a stay in Ravencroft Institute — but the fact that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a whopping 140 minutes long is cause for celebration. In fact, this chunky runtime makes it basically the longest U.S. animated film ever made — only 1978’s Lord of the Rings and 2012’s little-known indie flick Consuming Spirits rival it. You can have too much of a good thing, but we’re betting this one needs the extra room, given all the Spiders it’s got to find room for.

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins to rocket into theaters around the world, expect more of the latest Marvel news — like the revelation of the crude line Sylvester Stallone refused to say in the movie — to drop ASAP.