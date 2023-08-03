Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ wins a Disney Plus battle ‘Secret Invasion’ never could as Jonathan Majors’ comeback starts to take shape

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally available on Disney Plus — after as long a wait between its theatrical and streaming releases as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That said, it’s considerably more worth waiting for, as its debut is earning such widespread adoration that it’s consigning Secret Invasion to the trashcan of Disney Plus history, only a week after its conclusion. Meanwhile, mere crumbs keep us going as we anticipate the next confirmed return of Jonathan Majors as Kang.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 embarrasses Secret Invasion further as its Disney Plus release rolls in even more acclaim

Images via Marvel Studios

The past two weeks has been a tale of two very different Disney Plus Marvel releases. Last Wednesday, the Secret Invasion finale stunk up the place so badly that it’s now the worst-reviewed MCU item bar none. This Wednesday, however, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 landed on the platform, only to be welcomed with open arms by Marvel lovers everywhere. After watching it again, many are even calling it one of the finest MCU movies we’ve ever received, meaning its reception could not be more diametrically opposed to how Secret Invasion went down just seven days ago, much like how it followed Quantumania in theaters. That’s Guardians 3 — helping restore our faith in the MCU after one of the franchise’s worst offerings.

Leaked Avengers 5 and 6 details finally offer us the barest hint at the nature of Kang’s conquering of the Multiverse

via Marvel Studios

With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars not arriving until the Space Years 2026 and 2027, it’s way too early for us to know any concrete plot details about them yet. We’re still not even entirely sure if Jonathan Majors will be sticking around for the two-part epic event — he’ll definitely be back in Loki season two but no further appearances have been announced at this point. However, the working titles for these films have now been revealed and their hidden deeper meaning appears to allude to the original comic book storylines that’ll inspire Kang’s rise, so we may finally have some kind of clay to build our fan theories out of.

Freshest Fantastic Four casting claims say Adam Driver is out and Matt Smith might be in

Screenshot via Sony

If you’ve been keeping up to date with all the Fantastic Four casting scuttlebutt, you’ll probably know that Adam Driver had risen up as the favorite to play Mr. Fantastic before talk dried up once the strikes started. According to the latest intel, though, this was all hot air and the Star Wars icon was never really that interested in the project. What’s more, the last actor apparently offered the role of Reed Richards before the strikes took effect was apparently none other than Matt Smith. On paper, the idea of a Morbius star infecting the MCU sounds like a bad thing, but actually Smith could be a low-key genius choice to play Reed. After all, Doctor Who shows us he’s got “socially awkward scientific genius” down pat.

As Loki season 2 already breaking records proves, the Marvel multiverse keeps on making waves day by day so don’t go anywhere or you’ll miss all the fun.