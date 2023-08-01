‘Loki’ season 2 is dancing on the grave of ‘Secret Invasion’ by breaking records before it’s even here

One franchise low point of a series finale and one rousing trailer later, and it’s clear that the discourse around the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s episodic ventures won’t be relaxing any time soon. Indeed, even the most dedicated fans will likely want to scrub Secret Invasion from their memory, which makes the next Multiverse Saga series on deck for release — namely, the second season of Loki — all the more exciting to look forward to.

If it’s anything like last season, then the second round of shenanigans for Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief will do a fine job of staving off the sour taste left by Secret Invasion‘s final episode, and even if it doesn’t quite reach the heights of Marvel’s best, the viewership numbers on that trailer suggest that the fans are ready to dive into anything for the sake of a step forward.

Per Deadline, the trailer for Loki‘s second season has amassed 80 million views over the course of its debut on the internet; the highest ever for not only the MCU, but for Disney Plus shows as a whole.

Right out of the gate, Loki season two is going to have some expectant shoes to fill, which perhaps isn’t the greatest way to kick off the hype train, considering the similar path that Secret Invasion started down. Of course, with a fanbase as big as this one, the ability to constantly face the music is perhaps the most necessary skill for a franchise like the MCU to have, and whether said music comes from a place of good faith or not, that looming wave of scrutiny should be more than enough for the studio to make good on their quality-over-quantity promises.

Loki season two airs its first episode on Oct. 6.