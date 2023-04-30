Latest Marvel News: An Emmy nominee ends a ‘Fantastic Four’ casting misfire as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s only flaw becomes a DCU ad

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just days away, you would presume that all chatter would be about the intergalactic bunch of heroes embarking on their last mission. But nope. When you are in MCU land, you should be braced for debates, arguments, casting news, some tameable and some not-so-tameable misfires setting it on renewed fire out of the blue. And to this eclectic mix, also add DCU’s biggest superhero surprisingly getting side promotion thanks to Vol. 3’s only disappointment.

While the production of Fantastic Four is still months away, casting rumors never really died and have been blessed with a fresh drama, if reports of Mila Kunia being cast as The Thing is any proof. The news riled up an already-on-edge-since-Quantumania fandom as they thrashed the possibility. But the ire didn’t last long.

Back in the GotG Vol. 3 universe, the studio is doing everything it can to make the film one hell of a tear-jerker, and that involves Kevin Feige uttering a moving farewell to the one he deems MCU’s “best.” So, ready to know the who’s who of Marvel? Let’s get started!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets trashed for a single point that ends up triggering DCU hype

As if it wasn’t enough that every second post by James Gunn has been adding to the already hyped DC fandom and making Superman: Legacy the most anticipated film ever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes it a step forward with its Adam Warlock.

No, no, there is no obvious promotion involved. The character is getting thrashed for a weak character story and on-screen presentation, but even though Will Poulter’s villain does little to uplift the overall plot of the film, another “aspect” of his personality is enough proof for DCU stans that Gunn will be debuting the perfect Superman with his first film as DC Films’ co-head.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige gives a shout-out to one of MCU’s ‘best’ actors ever

A big chunk of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s core cast will be bidding farewell to the MCU along with Gunn, and that includes Dave Bautista and his memorable turn as Drax.

Amid accusations that the character never really got the limelight he deserved and Bautista admitting that getting Drax’s make-up done throughout the GotG films and other MCU appearances was one “traumatizing” experience, Feige praised his performance in the last film. But what’s more, he crowned the Dune star as “one of the best actors that we’ve ever gotten.”

Well, too little too late, Feige, because this ship has sailed.

Outrage over rumors of Mila Kunis as The Thing in Fantastic Four gets upstaged by the perfect actress for the role

Even though Fantastic Four is months away from starting its production, the highly anticipated project has never really stopped dominating speculations and theories when it comes to casting its core members. But things got a bit heated recently when a rumor of Mila Kunis being in talks for starring as Ben Grimm aka The Thing picked up pace.

While some of the ire over the possible casting has been courtesy of comic book fans who demand authenticity and a pure adaptation from the film, others readily accepted MCU switching Grimm with Sharon Ventura aka She Thing. All the latter disliked was visualizing Kunis in the role, especially since they have a three-time Emmy-nominated wonder ready to make the role legendary with her supreme acting prowess.

That’s all for today, but be ready to “marvel” at more MCU drama tomorrow!